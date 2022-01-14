Cameron Darkwah started the dramatic turnaround with a 90th minute equaliser for FC Halifax Town in their win over Worcester City.

Big Match Memories: The day FC Halifax Town 'mugged' Worcester City

January 14, 2012 was the day FC Halifax Town scored two injury time goals to sink visitors Worcester City 2-1 and claim a dramatic victory in the Blue Square Bet North.

By Mark Berry
Friday, 14th January 2022, 9:26 am

Worcester took the lead on 43 minutes through striker Mike Symons, who scored his fifth goal in six games.

The hosts looked beaten as the game entered injury time but Jason St Juste’s cross from the left was nodded back across goal and substitute Cameron Darkwah fired home the equaliser.

And then, in the third minute of added time, Danny Lowe’s free kick was not cleared and Lee Gregory pounced to net the winner.

After the game, Worcester boss Carl Heeley told BBC Hereford & Worcester: "They mugged us and they know that. Sometimes in football, the result doesn't befit what it should've been."

1. Drama

FC Halifax Town looked beaten going into injury time.

2. Match Winner

Lee Gregory grabbed the winner for FC Halifax Town in the third minute of injury time.

3. Closely Fought

Worcester City led FC Halifax Town from the 43rd minute.

4. Heads Up

The win propelled FC Halifax Town up to third in Blue Square Bet North.

