Blackburn Rovers defender Dean loaned to Brighouse Town Women
Brighouse Town Women have bolstered their defensive ranks with the loan signing of Blackburn Rovers Ladies player Isobel Dean.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 9:56 am
The 20 year-old came through the ranks at Everton before making the move to FA Women's Championship side Blackburn Rovers in August 2020.
On social media, Brighouse Town posted: "We are delighted to welcome the loan signing of Isobel Dean.
"She can operate anywhere across the back line as a ball playing defender who reads the game superbly."