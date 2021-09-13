Boreham Wood v FC Halifax Town preview

Boreham Wood v FC Halifax Town. Photo: Marcus Branston

Venue: Meadow Park

Date: Tuesday, September 14

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Referee: Scott Tallis. Showed ten yellow cards in his only National League game this season - Yeovil’s 2-1 win at Aldershot on August 30. Handed out 60 bookings and three red cards in 60 National League games last season.

Odds: Boreham Wood win 10/11, draw 5/2, Halifax win 5/2

Season so far

Boreham Wood: Weymouth (a) W 2-0, Aldershot (h) W 1-0, Dover (a) W 1-0, Stockport (h) D 0-0, Bromley (a) W 3-2

Halifax: Maidenhead (h) L 2-1, Woking (a) W 3-2, Altrincham (h) W 2-0, Yeovil (a) L 1-0, Southend (h) W 3-1

Scorers:

Boreham Wood: Tyrone Marsh (2), Jamal Fyfield, Scott Boden, Josh Rees, Kane Smith

Halifax: Billy Waters (4), Jordan Slew (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher

Manager: Luke Garrard. Has been in charge since 2015, and has guided the club to the National League play-off final.

Last season: 14th in National League

One to watch: Former Halifax forward Scott Boden scored his first goal for The Wood in their win at Bromley last time out and could flourish if given regular game-time.

Match facts: Halifax have only beaten Boreham Wood twice in ten meetings and have never won at Meadow Park.

No team has conceded fewer goals in the National League this season than Boreham Wood, who have kept four clean sheets in their first five games.

Only three players have scored more goals in the division this season than Town’s Billy Waters.

Last time they met: Femi Ilesanmi netted the winner at The Shay in May in a result that hammered a nail in the coffin of Halifax’s play-off hopes.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

Woking v Bromley

Notts Co v Wealdstone

Southend v Aldershot

Altrincham v King’s Lynn

Boreham W v Halifax

Grimsby v Wrexham

Maidenhead v Stockport

Chesterfield v Barnet

Eastleigh v Dover

Solihull M v Torquay