Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Boreham Wood.

Venue: Meadow Park

Date: Saturday, August 12

Kick-off: 3pm

Luke Garrard manager of Boreham Wood

Referee: Last season was Sam Mulhall's first at National League level. He showed 54 yellow cards and three red cards in 16 games and took charge of Town's 1-1 draw at Maidenhead in September.

Odds: Boreham Wood win 17/20, draw 23/10, Halifax win 7/2

Season so far

Boreham Wood: Gateshead (a) D 2-2

Halifax: Bromley (h) W 2-0

Pre-season results

Boreham Wood: Watford (h) D 0-0, West Halm (h) L 4-1, Brentford (h) D 1-1, Bishop's Strortford (a) D 1-1, Chelsea XI (h) D 3-3, Wingate & Finchley (a) L 1-0, Potters Bar Town (a) W 3-1, Arsenal XI (h) W 2-1

Halifax: Glossop (a) D 0-0, Farsley Celtic (a) W 4-0, Sheff Utd u21s (n) D 2-2, Fylde (n) D 0-0, Ashton United (a) D 2-2, Curzon Ashton (a) W 1-0, Radcliffe Borough (a) L 2-1

Boreham Wood transfers in: Timmy Abraham (Walsall), Kwesi Appiah (Crawley), Charlie Owens (QPR), Ángelo Balanta (Dagenham & Redbridge), Mo Sagaf (Dagenham & Redbridge), Tom Whelan (Chesterfield)

Boreham Wood transfers out: Mark Ricketts (Dulwich Hamlet), Will Evans (Scunthorpe), George Williams (Hemel Hempstead Town), Dennon Lewis (Woking), Danny Newton (Brackley Town), Josh Rees (Dagenham & Redbridge), Dion Kelly-Evans

Manager: Luke Garrard has been in charge of the club since 2015, and has guided them to the National League play-off final, and the fourth round of last season’s FA Cup, a run which included winning against then-Championship side Bournemouth, as well as another play-off finish last term.

Last season: 6th in National League

One to watch: After a terrific spell at Brackley earned him a move to Meadow Park, forward Lee Ndlovu enjoyed a good first season, hitting double figures, but don't be surprised to see him hitting the net more regularly this term.

Head-to-head: Played 14, Boreham Wood wins 6, draws 5, Halifax wins 3

Last time they met: Milli Alli equalised for Halifax after Lee Ndlovu's opener in a 1-1 draw at Meadow Park in February.

Match facts: Halifax are unbeaten in 11 games, winning seven

The Shaymen have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight matches

Boreham Wood have only won two of their last six home games, failing to score in four of them

Halifax have only lost once in their last nine away games, keeping six clean sheets.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Woking v Altrincham

York v Kidderminster

Boreham W v Halifax

Ebbsfleet v Solihull M

Oldham v Aldershot

Eastleigh v Wealdstone

Hartlepool v Gateshead

Oxford C v Rochdale

Dorking W v Maidenhead

Fylde v Chesterfield

Dag & Red v Southend