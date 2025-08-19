Boston United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
You can follow all the action throughout the evening here, and there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
AL not happy with a wayward clearance by Sam Johnson there that goes out inside the Town half
Can’t fault Town’s work rate so far, absolutely buzzing around the pitch to press the hosts
Another long throw cleared by Town
Corner cleared
Boston corner
Not for the first time already, Cooke gets his foot in to stop a Boston clearance and force a throw
Long throw into the box cleared by Town
EXACTLY the start Town wanted here. A goal up and imposing themselves on the game. Need to keep it going
Boston free kick on the left, chance to cross
Low cross from the left flicked in by Hmami at the near post, lovely finish. Great start for Town
GOAL TOWN!
Low cross from the left by Boston cleared at the far post by TLF
Decent start by Town, imposing themselves pretty well on their hosts. Kawa has done well so far up top
Kaway lays a high ball off for Hmami and he tries to burst into the box but its cleared
Decent opening for Boston but they can’t take advanatge, and its a scuffed shot from the right of the box that bobbles to Johnson
Low cross in the box by Bray cleared by Boston
Headed behind for a third Town corner
Corner cleared to Hugill 25 yds out, shot deflects behind for another one