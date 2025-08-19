Live

Boston United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Aug 2025, 18:12 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Boston United.

You can follow all the action throughout the evening here, and there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Boston United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

20:02 BST

16

AL not happy with a wayward clearance by Sam Johnson there that goes out inside the Town half

20:00 BST

15

Can’t fault Town’s work rate so far, absolutely buzzing around the pitch to press the hosts

19:59 BST

14

Another long throw cleared by Town

19:59 BST

14

Corner cleared

19:58 BST

13

Boston corner

19:58 BST

12

Not for the first time already, Cooke gets his foot in to stop a Boston clearance and force a throw

19:57 BST

12

Long throw into the box cleared by Town

19:55 BST

10

EXACTLY the start Town wanted here. A goal up and imposing themselves on the game. Need to keep it going

19:54 BST

9

Boston free kick on the left, chance to cross

19:54 BST

8

Low cross from the left flicked in by Hmami at the near post, lovely finish. Great start for Town

19:53 BST

8

GOAL TOWN!

19:53 BST

8

Low cross from the left by Boston cleared at the far post by TLF

19:52 BST

7

Decent start by Town, imposing themselves pretty well on their hosts. Kawa has done well so far up top

19:51 BST

6

Kaway lays a high ball off for Hmami and he tries to burst into the box but its cleared

19:51 BST

6

Decent opening for Boston but they can’t take advanatge, and its a scuffed shot from the right of the box that bobbles to Johnson

19:50 BST

5

Low cross in the box by Bray cleared by Boston

19:50 BST

4

Headed behind for a third Town corner

19:49 BST

4

Corner cleared to Hugill 25 yds out, shot deflects behind for another one

