Brighouse Town AFC will host Bradford City and Bradford Park Avenue for pre-season games in the space of five days in July.

Vill Powell’s side, who will be playing in the NPL North West League in 2019-2020, will take on City on Tuesday, July 9 (7.45).

Park Avenue will then visit on Saturday, July 13 at a time to be confirmed.

Brighouse are also planning a trip to Shropshire to face Shifnal Town on Saturday, July 20 (2.0).