Bradford Park Avenue v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's FA Trophy game at Bradford Park Avenue.
We'll bring you all the action throughout the evening as it happens, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 19:18
Park Avenue
Bradford: Sykes-Kenworthy, Marriott, Havern, Ross, Clee, Windass, Mottley-Henry, Maguire, Richman, Docherty, Jackson. Subs: Toulson, Saltmer, Lund, Rawson, Nowakowski, Odunston.
A reminder that Alfreton away is the prize on offer for tonight’s winners. Billy Heath’s Alfreton that is
Town team - Johnson, Warren, Maher, Bradbury, Senior, Summerfield, Woods, Gilmour, Newby, Slew, Vale. Subs: Scott, Debrah, Benn, Warburton, Waters, Green, Spence
Breaking news
FC Halifax Town: Boxing Day clash with Grimsby at The Shay is postponed due to Covid-19 cases
FC Halifax Town's Boxing Day game with Grimsby at The Shay has been postponed due to "an escalating number" Covid-19 cases in the Mariners' squad.
