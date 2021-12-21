Bradford Park Avenue v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's FA Trophy game at Bradford Park Avenue.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 7:11 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the action throughout the evening as it happens, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Bradford: Sykes-Kenworthy, Marriott, Havern, Ross, Clee, Windass, Mottley-Henry, Maguire, Richman, Docherty, Jackson. Subs: Toulson, Saltmer, Lund, Rawson, Nowakowski, Odunston.

Alfreton

A reminder that Alfreton away is the prize on offer for tonight’s winners. Billy Heath’s Alfreton that is

Town team - Johnson, Warren, Maher, Bradbury, Senior, Summerfield, Woods, Gilmour, Newby, Slew, Vale. Subs: Scott, Debrah, Benn, Warburton, Waters, Green, Spence

Breaking news

FC Halifax Town: Boxing Day clash with Grimsby at The Shay is postponed due to Covid-19 cases

FC Halifax Town's Boxing Day game with Grimsby at The Shay has been postponed due to "an escalating number" Covid-19 cases in the Mariners' squad.

