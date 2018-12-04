Bradshaw top Premer Division table after win at Ryburn

Bradshaw are the new leaders in the Halifax Sunday League Premier Division after a 3-1 win at bottom side Ryburn United.

The only Premier Division game on Sunday saw Bradshaw move to the top of the table thanks to goals from Mason Butterfield, Lee Worrall and Lee Walker.

Sam Tattersall (pictured) fired Hollins Holme through to the next round of the West Riding Sunday Cup as the goals flowed in a home match with Wibsey.

Hollins beat the Bradford side 7-5 with striker Tattersall, who plays for Midgley on a Saturday, bagging five.

The game was played in heavy rain during the first half at Calder Holmes Park and although there was some respite after the break, conditions under foot were very heavy.

Wibsey went a goal up after 10 minutes in bizarre fashion when a Wibsey header from a long way out took a freak bounce, perhaps on a marked line, and went over Rob Laycock into the top corner.

Tattersall turned things around with a hat-trick in 20 minutes.

Hollins pressed on into a 5-2 interval lead with a superb effort from Andy Butterworth, who met a cross with a left-foot volley into the top corner, and Tattersall’s fourth.

Wibsey kept adding to their tally in the second half but Hollins always looked in control of the situation. David Burnett slide in at the back post to add the finishing touches to Chris Garbutt’s low, hard cross and Tattersall completed the home goal tally.

Hollins will bid to get their Halifax Sunday League season back on course after successive defeats at home to Ryburn United on Sunday. They won the away meeting 5-2 in late September with the help of a Butterworth double.

Thrum Hall moved up to second in Division One thanks to a 9-3 win at bottom club Triangle.

The away team started brightly, taking the lead through Tom Robinson after 13 minutes.

The lead was doubled five minutes later when Robinson turned provider for Hall striker Gibson. Just before the half hour mark Hall made it three when the excellent Ash Shepherd crossed to find the head of Marcus Stapley.

With Hall pressing more and more they managed a couple more goals before half time; a Stefan Drakes corner was headed in by Geordie Watson then Watson set up Robinson for his second of the game.

The second-half started in similar vein, another Drakes assist found Gibson for his second, making it 6-0.

Triangle won a penalty when their striker was brought down in the box by Luke Hand, and the spot-kick was duly converted.

However it wasn’t enough to put the brakes on Hall who go their seventh when Watson set up substitute Casey who rifled one into the top corner.

Drakes got in on the act with a trademark piledriver from 30 yards into the bottom corner for hall’s eighth.

Triangle grabbed a couple of consolation goals, the second of which, a speculative effort from distance should have been saved by ‘keeper Hoyle, but it somehow managed to squeeze through his clutches.

Robinson then completed his hat-trick and man of the match performance; receiving the ball at his feet before chipping it up and acrobatically volleying the ball into the far top corner.

Old Pond’s recent lull in form continued as they lost 5-3 against a dogged Barum Top in poor conditions on Savile Park.

In blustery and wet weather, it was the home side who dug in better; using more direct play to good advantage as the visitors passing game came unstuck in the mud.

The home team were two nil up after just 22 minutes; the second a fine lofted effort from range.

When Luey Kenny broke and put his side three to the good Pond were in trouble, but the much-needed response was at least rapid. Just two minutes after Top’s third, Jamie Clay threaded through to Kai Hallwood who finished well with power.

With the wind advantage now in their sails, Pond started the second half brightly.

Shane Kelly saw his free kick well tipped over the bar, before another goal was pulled back to make it game on for the Hove Edge side. Substitute Greg Roper played a dangerous ball into the penalty area and a defender nodded past his own keeper in the windy conditions.

A contentious free kick for hand-ball on the edge of the Pond area saw Top once more go two goals ahead and relieve some pressure. Sean Byrne producing a fine curled finish just inside the post.

With the visitors now taking risks to try and find a way back into the match again they left themselves short at the back and a free header from Kenny gave the home side a solid advantage again that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Roper both won and converted a spot kick late on but there was no time for a late reprise for Pond,

The other game in Division One saw FC Panda Reserves win 6-2 at Halifax Rangers

Sohail Bashir was Panda’s star man with five goals, with Mohammed Ozair grabbing their other goal.

Peter Bowe and Luke Fusco scored for the hosts.