Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Braintree Town.

Braintree Town v FC Halifax Town preview
Venue: Cressing Road
Date: Tuesday, September 24
Kick-off: 7.45pm
Referee: Alan Young's only game in charge this season was Sutton's 3-1 win at Southend on September 14. Last season he showed 87 yellow cards and four red cards in 16 matches. This will be his first time in charge of an FC Halifax Town game.
Odds: Braintree 21/10, draw 21/10, Halifax 5/4
In the league this season
Braintree - 21st: PL10 W1 D4 L5 F5 A12 GD-7 Pts7
Halifax - 9th: PL10 W4 D4 L2 F10 A7 GD3 Pts16
Last five games
Braintree: Hartlepool (a) D 0-0, Woking (h) D 0-0, York (a) L 2-1, Barnet (a) L 3-1, Tamworth (h) L 1-0
Halifax: Ebbsfleet (a) W 1-0, Hartlepool (a) D 0-0, Oldham (h) D 1-1, Eastleigh (h) W 3-1, Maidenhead (a) W 1-0
Manager: Angelo Harrop agreed a new contract during the summer after guiding Braintree to promotion from the National League South. The Iron finished in the play-offs and beat Worthing 4-3 after extra time in the final, returning them to the top flight of non-league football for the first time since they were relegated under Danny Searle in 2019. Former AFC Sudbury boss Harrop has been in charge at Cressing Road since 2022.
Last season: 5th in National League South
One to watch: Son of former Premier League striker Kevin Lisbie, winger Kyrell Lisbie hit the headlines last November when he scored a penalty for non-league side Cray Valley Paper Mills in an FA Cup tie against League One Charlton Athletic on live TV. He joined Cray Valley last August and had a prolific season, scoring 29 goals in 44 appearances, ending the season as their top goalscorer and winning their Young Player of the Year Award.
Head-to-head: Played 8, Braintree wins 3, draws 3, Halifax wins 2
Last time they met: The teams drew 0-0 at The Shay in January 2019.
Match facts: Only York have conceded fewer goals in the fifth tier so far this season than Halifax (7)
Braintree are the lowest scorers in the National League this season with just five goals, with only Hartlepool scoring fewer home goals than them in the division
Halifax have the best defensive record in the fifth tier this season, conceding just once in four away games
Leaders York are the only other side than Halifax yet to lose an away fixture in the National League this season
Braintree have failed to score in six of their ten games this season, including four of their five home matches.
Tuesday's National League fixtures:
Gateshead v Boston Utd Aldershot v Barnet Altrincham v Dag & Red Maidenhead v Ebbsfleet Oldham v Forest Green Eastleigh v Woking Hartlepool v Rochdale Braintree v Halifax Sutton Utd v Yeovil Fylde v Tamworth Wealdstone v Southend Solihull M v York
