Brighouse face troubled foes

Brighouse Town start a hectic seven day festive programme away to Skelmersdale United on Saturday before turning their attentions to Ossett Town and then Goole AFC.

Manager Vill Powell has treated himself to yet another goalkeeper and is looking to recruit two more players with Football League connections.

The news that Jack Rushworth, a signing from Knaresborough Town last month, has ruled himself out for two months due to work commitments prompted him to move for Laurence Bilboe.

The 19-year-old, a contracted Rotherham United custodian, made his debut in the 5-1 defeat by South Shields last Saturday.

Skelmersdale are homeless and tomorrow’s match is at Prescot Cables’ Volair Park ground. The Blueboys lost 1-0 to Town in the first game of the season.

Powell will be without central defender Adam Field, who got a one match ban after his sending off in the 75th minute against South Shields. Town were 2-1 down at the time of what some felt was a harsh decision.

Powell said: “The main thing to take from the South Shields game was the effort, attitude and commitment of the lads.”

The manager felt Brighouse were very much on the comeback trail at the time of the “horrific decision” by the referee, who also awarded the visitors a penalty after consulting a linesmen.

“This was on top of a free kick in the first half that never was and which led to a goal.

“I was particularly proud of our response after half time, despite being 2-0 down. We showed an excellent attitude to get back into the game.”

Town’s chairman Charlie Tolley went round with a bucket in the second half last Saturday to collect for Skelmersdale in an effort to keep them going and £180 was raised.

Skelmersdale manager Dave Powell has taken his side to Marine’s stadium twice and since November 18 they have been ground sharing with Prescot.

Skem have played three games less than Town and have three points more. They are in 17th position to Town’s 20th.

Powell has experienced midfielder Adam Jones back after three months out injured.

Town entertain Ossett Town, one of Powell’s former clubs, on Boxing Day (3.0). Halifax-based Lee Ashworth, who worked alongside boss Paul Quinn at Brighouse for most of last season, will return as assistant to Ossett manager Grant Black.

Mid-table Ossett have a celebrity striker in Jake Quickenden, if his agent allows him to play before a booking for ITV’s new Dancing On Ice series in January. Quickenden, an ex-Scunthorpe Utd and Frickley Atheltic player, was in two series of the X Factor and was runner-up to Carl Fogerty in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Town entertain bottom club Goole on Saturday week in what will be a hard fought ‘six pointer’ and then on the Monday, New Year’s Day, they will be away to Tadcaster Albion.