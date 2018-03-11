Brighouse lose at Clitheroe

Brighouse Town’s poor run continued with a 3-2 defeat away to Clitheroe in the Evo-Stik NPL yesterday.

Vill Powell’s side are fourth from bottom of the section and have picked up only one point out of a possible last 18.

They were given every encouragement by Jack Normanton’s sixth-minute opener but hope that returning players would give them more backbone proved wide of the mark.

Clitheroe swept 3-1 up through Joe Mitchell (18 mins), Jack Egan (29) and Kurt Willoughby (38).

Powell made a double substitution at half time but it wasn’t until two minutes into added time at the end that the visitors got their second through Mohammed Ibrahim.

Brighouse remain seven points clear of bottom side Goole, who lost 3-1 at Glossop North End, on a day when five matches in the section were postponed.

Among the sides left kicking their heels were Monday’s Hove Edge visitors Ramsbottom, who had been due to host Ossett Albion.

Ramsbottom are immediately above Brighouse in the table but have played five games fewer.