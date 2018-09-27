Brighouse sign Triangle’s Busfield

Brighouse Town have signed right back Edward Busfield, who is from Triangle near Sowerby Bridge.

The 21-year-old is likely to come into the side for Brighouse’s FA Trophy trip to Glossop North End on Saturday and Monday’s home Evo-Stik NPL East game against Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Busfield has joined on a permanent deal from Frickley Athletic and is expected to step in for the unavailable Rhys Jenkinson this weekend.

Busfield started at Halifax Irish aged seven and joined the FC Halifax Town Centre of Excellence at 11.

He was offered a two-year scholarship with FC Halifax at 15 and joined Wrexham for the 2015-16 season, playing for their reserve team.

After a loan spell with Lex Glyndwr FC in the Welsh National League, winning their player of the year award, he had a short spell at Nostel before moving to Mossley and then Frickley, where he has been playing for their under-21s.

Jack Lazenby is also expected to play a part for Brighouse over the next two games after recovering from injury.

The midfielder has returned from Guiseley on another month’s loan.