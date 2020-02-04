Brighouse Sports search for new players

Brighouse Sports AFC under 13’s are on the lookout for new players.

Their two teams - a first-team and a development team - play on either Saturdays or Sundays and train on Fridays nights, currently at Lightcliffe Academy.

They welcome players of all abilities from year 7 and 8, and are looking for around eight new players.

Coach Fran Lyons said: “It’s all about friendship, fitness and fun, and a lifetime of memories.

“We organise social events as well, it’s like a family.”

For more information, call Fran on 07864 247009 or visit the team’s Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1283085531886052/?ref=share.