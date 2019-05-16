Brighouse Town defender Callum Hall set to return to training after year-long injury absence

There has been some good news for Brighouse Town on the injury front as centre-back Callum Hall, who didn’t play a single game last season, is to commence light pre-season training.

Hall, 24, a former Howden Clough, Halifax Town academy and Burnley academy player, joined Town in 2017 from Emley and has successfully had an operation for a ruptured ACL.

“I have missed the involvement and being in the dressing and on the field with the lads. It’s been a long hard road back,” he said.

“All being well I should be ready for a pre-season friendly by August.”

The commanding defender won six Huddersfield and District Cup Finals in a row when he played for Dewsbury junior side Howden Clough before heading to the Shay and later Turf Moor.

Meanwhile, Heybridge Swifts manager Julian Dicks has hit out at the FA after his side, along with Brighouse Town, were denied promotion after winning their league play-offs.

The former West Ham and Liverpool full-back fumed: “It is an absolute disgrace. They (the FA) should hang their heads in shame.

“They say we all knew the rules. Of course we did but that doesn’t make it right. The boys worked so hard all season for what? For nothing.

“If we had turned around and said that we were not going to play the play-off final because we couldn’t go up then we would have been fined.”

Town can only hope that something does fall their way but that currently looks unlikley.

In the meantime Town have fielded an offer from East Stirling for a pre-season friendly.

In the 2015/16 season East Stirling lost their place in the Scottish League after a 61-year tenure.

They lost the Division Two play-off to Edinburgh City on aggregate and dropped down into the Lowland League.

They have already fixed up a friendly at Frickley Athletic on Friday, July 12 and want to play Town the following day.

That is also a date Bradford Park Avenue have put forward to Town, along with two other dates for the following week.