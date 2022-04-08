Brighouse Town keeper Flaherty set for Northern Ireland duty in World Cup qualifiers against Austria and England

Becky Flaherty. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Flaherty, 24, has been called up to Kenny Shiels' 23-strong squad ahead of the trip to Austria's Wiener Neustadt tonight, Friday, and the mouth-watering clash with England at the National Football Stadium, Windsor Park, on Tuesday, April 12.

Northern Ireland are currently third in European Qualifying Group D behind leaders England and Austria. A victory in tonight's game could put Northern Ireland on course for a play-off spot and a place in next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Shiels will be hoping to go one better than the 2-2 draw with Austria last October, the same month Northern Ireland lost 4-0 to England at Wembley.