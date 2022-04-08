Brighouse Town keeper Flaherty set for Northern Ireland duty in World Cup qualifiers against Austria and England
Brighouse Town stopper Becky Flaherty is in the Northern Ireland Women's squad who take on Austria and England in crucial FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifiers this week.
Flaherty, 24, has been called up to Kenny Shiels' 23-strong squad ahead of the trip to Austria's Wiener Neustadt tonight, Friday, and the mouth-watering clash with England at the National Football Stadium, Windsor Park, on Tuesday, April 12.
Northern Ireland are currently third in European Qualifying Group D behind leaders England and Austria. A victory in tonight's game could put Northern Ireland on course for a play-off spot and a place in next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Shiels will be hoping to go one better than the 2-2 draw with Austria last October, the same month Northern Ireland lost 4-0 to England at Wembley.
Flaherty was born in Aberdeen and played for her home town club before spells at Liverpool, Everton, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers. She made the switch to Huddersfield in July 2021 before signing for Brighouse last month.