Brighouse Town receive major boost as Curtis Peters agrees to stay for another season

Curtis Peters, in action for Brighouse Town v Ossett United, has signed on for another season with Town. Photo by Jim Fitton

​Brighouse Town have received a major boost in the past few days with former Bradford City midfielder Curtis Peters agreeing another season with the NPL East Division club.

It was thought that Peters, arguably Town's most creative player, was looking for pastures new after almost three seasons with the club, but he has opted to stay on board and be part of what manager Grant Black feels will be a strong and competitive squad this coming season, writes Dave Parker.

The 26-year-old has had his injury woes but has always battled back and comeback strongly once fit.

He more than proves he was a former full time EFL player with the Bantams when once more selected after proving his fitness.

Another experienced player, Derry Robson, who joined the club for the last three months of the season from Bridlington Town, is also back on board.

The 30-year-old, who has seen service with Pontefract Collieries, Ossett United, Cleethorpes Town, Belper and Goole, before he joined Brid, gradually grew into the team last term and was showing his worth when the last few games were being played.

Black has appointed a goalkeeping coach for the coming season who has had playing ties with Town.

Back on board after a lengthy break is Christian Thewlis who was with Town as a player in 2014 and turned out for them at Salford City as the now EFL club was making its way under the Class of 92 directorate.

Last season he was Liversedge's goalkeeping coach but they have been relegated to the NCEL Premier Division.

There is still no news of a keeper being signed but Black says a signing is close but does not want names out in the open until his signing is on the dotted line.

There is news surfacing that Town in the very near future will cease to be an unincorporated association with its ownership vested in its membership as defined by its constitution and become a limited company with a board of directors.

Over the coming weekend the NPL will host its AGM and then presentation night and dinner in Blackpool and representing the club will be youth coach and committeeman Mark Ellis and his partner.

