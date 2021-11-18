Brighouse Town serve-up plenty of drama in cup and league

Brighouse Town goalscorer Laurence Sorhaindo takes on Tadcaster defender Kesi Omolokun. Pic: Steve Ambler

In front of their largest league crowd of the season, 517, last Saturday at home to Tadcaster Albion, Town needed an equaliser in the fourth minute of added time to draw the game.

Then on Monday night at home to Knaresborough Town, Brighouse needed penalties to progress to round two of the West Riding Senior Challenge Cup, having played with ten men since the third minute.

Tadcaster took the lead in the 29th minute after former Town player Eddie Church flicked on a low cross and Des Amponsah converted at the far post.

Town, who had debutant ex-Mansfield Town centre back Aiden Walker in their ranks, were dominant in the second 45 minutes but struggled to get the ball past visiting custodian Ally Hughes.

In the 94th minute however, Jack Boyle put in a superb cross and leading goalscorer Laurence Sorhaindo scissor-kicked beyond Hughes from 12 metres out.

Seconds after the kick-off Albion’s full-back Freddie Sass was sent off for a second yellow for a foul on the lively Shiraz Khan.

In the cup tie with Northern Counties East Premier League side Knaresborough Town it was Brighouse who lost midfielder Alex O’Connor to a red card after three minutes and the visitors took advantage with a goal on 16 minutes from striker Craig Ramplin.

Eleven minutes into the second half Town were level when Javelle Clarke danced his way through and then played a great ball for Zeph Thomas to score.

The game went to penalties and Thomas, Josh Grant, Boyle, Massimo Cicarelli and Marshall Getty all netted before Knaresborough hit the post with their fifth attempt to send Brighouse into the next round where they will entertain Thackley.

Meanwhile, Alex O’Connor has left the club and joined former teammate Jack Tinker at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

On Saturday, Town travel to Lincoln to take on Lincoln United (3pm) and there is a coach leaving the Old Pond on St Giles Road at 11am.