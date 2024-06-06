Brighouse Town snap up striker Danny Edwards from Knaresborough

Cara Mahoney, women’s manager, Pete Hadwin, women’s coach, and Mark Ellis, U23 manager, at the Town stall at the 1940s Festival.

​Brighouse Town have made a major capture in the past few days with Knaresborough Town striker Danny Edwards coming on board.

Former Town boss Vill Powell tried twice last season to snare Edwards but failed to lure him away, writes Dave Parker.

Edwards, who also made a name for himself at Nostell MW, ended up as the leading scorer for Knaresborough.

Town manager Grant Black said he was delighted to have him on board and added that the supporters would be quick to welcome him.

Town juniors help out on the club stall at the 1940s weekend.

Black has also re-signed keeper Jamie Hassall and midfielder or striker Kieron Ceesay who came to Town midway through last season from Wakefield.

The players will report back for pre-season training sessions on Saturday June 15 at the Heffernan Utilities Stadium.

They will have further sessions at the ground on June 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29th before their first pre-season friendly at South Yorkshire outfit Athersley Recreation on Tuesday July 2. Four days later they are away to Tadcaster Albion and then on Wednesday July 10 away to Worsborough Bridge Athletic followed three days later with a trip to Worksop Town.

It’s back to training on July 18 two days ahead of playing away to Wombwell Town and then the club’s last planned friendly is at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday July 27.

The manager had a very fruitful meeting last Friday with his Under-23 manager Mark Ellis, who envisages a promising season ahead as a result.

Once again the 1940s weekend was a huge success for Town, the club’s stall sold pre-loved football boots and shirts which proved very popular. Tesco’s kindly donated a raffle hamper.

Mark Booth, Town’s Head of development of the junior section, said: “Players, parents, coaches and committee members put in a great shift helping to build stronger relationships with the local community!”