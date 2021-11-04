Brighouse Town Women boss predicts goals in cup clash with Newcastle United

Drew Greene was Town's player of the match in the defeat to Fylde. Pic: Ray Spencer

Rob Mitchell’s side continued their run of scoring in all 11 of their matches this season in the weekend’s 5-2 defeat at second-placed Fylde.

The loss brought an end to Brighouse’s nine-match unbeaten run but Mitchell backed his team to bounce back against free-scoring Newcastle, who play in the division below Brighouse and have managed 25 goals in their seven league games this season.

Mitchell said: “We know it will be a tough game because we’re coming up against one of the best teams in the division.

“They score plenty of goals but so do we so it should be an entertaining game. We’re looking forward to it.”

Brighouse are expected to go into the match without the injured trio of Cara Fields, Darcie Greene and Kayleigh Bamforth but Mitchell said it was opportunity for other members of the squad to stake a claim.

“They’re all important players to us but it does give an opportunity to other members of the squad,” said Mitchell.

The manager remained upbeat despite Sunday’s 5-2 reverse against high-flying Fylde, saying: “When you’re losing to teams like third-placed Derby and Fylde but winning or drawing all the other games you’ve got to take a lot of heart from that.

“Losing matches is part and parcel of football. We were never going to go through the whole season unbeaten

“We’re new to this league. We have to learn from it and look at how teams like Fylde have caused us problems and use that as motivation.”

Brighouse conceded all five goals in a chaotic opening 40 minutes but Mitchell praised his team’s second half response.