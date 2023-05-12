News you can trust since 1853
Brighouse Town Women crush Leeds United rivals to retain County Cup

Brighouse Town Women retained their West Riding County Cup crown with a resounding 7-0 win over Leeds United U21s in the final at Fleet Lane.

By Mark Berry
Published 12th May 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read

Town began their defence on the front foot and opened the scoring midway through the first half thanks to Lissa Woodhouse’s strike.

The lead was doubled when Lucy Sowerby’s corner found the net and Woodhouse then produced a superb finish to make it 3-0 before the interval.

It was one-way traffic on the resumption and Annabelle Cass grabbed a fourth before Sowerby added a fifth shortly after.

Lucy Sowerby scored a hat-trick in the final. Pic: Ray SpencerLucy Sowerby scored a hat-trick in the final. Pic: Ray Spencer
Sowerby completed her hat-trick in the final 10 minutes and Monique Watson rounded-off the win with a late seventh.

