Town began their defence on the front foot and opened the scoring midway through the first half thanks to Lissa Woodhouse’s strike.

The lead was doubled when Lucy Sowerby’s corner found the net and Woodhouse then produced a superb finish to make it 3-0 before the interval.

It was one-way traffic on the resumption and Annabelle Cass grabbed a fourth before Sowerby added a fifth shortly after.

Lucy Sowerby scored a hat-trick in the final. Pic: Ray Spencer