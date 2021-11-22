Brighouse Town's player of the match Drew Greene scores her first goal of the match in Sunday's big win over Leeds United U23s. Picture: Ray Spencer

Rob Mitchell’s team beat a spirited Leeds side thanks to hat-tricks from in-form Leah Embley and player-of-the-match Drew Greene.

The match saw a welcome return to the starting line-up for Cara Fields, after a knee injury, and Chrysa Tsakiri, who suffered an ACL injury 15 months ago.

There was also a start for 19-year-old Imogen Williams after her goal-scoring exploits for the reserves.

It was Williams who almost broke the deadlock in the opening 60 seconds when her shot hit the post and Embley’s follow-up effort was blocked on the line.

However the visitors didn’t have to wait long for the opener when Ellie Dobson drilled into the bottom left hand corner from outside the area after five minutes.

Four minutes later they doubled their lead with an exquisite finish from Williams after a pinpoint cross from Embley.

Williams has several chances to stretch the lead but was denied by Leeds goalkeeper Bethan Hall however Greene made it 3-0 with a cool finish after 18 minutes after being released by Williams.

The hosts reduced the arrears with a good finish from Abbie Langstaff but Dobson restored Brighouse’s three-goal cushion with a header from a Kayleigh Bamforth corner before Embley added a fifth before half-time after Williams’ shot was blocked by the goalkeeper.

Mitchell made three half-time substitutions with Fields, Tsakiri and Williams replaced by Becky Gompertz, Shauna Legge and Sophie John.

Leeds had the first chance of the second half but Brighouse goalkeeper Imogen Maguire made a smart save to keep it at 5-1.

Greene, who caused havoc down the right hand side all game, made it 6-1 after 62 minutes when Molly Havard picked her out and she went round the goalkeeper before slotting home.

After 70 minutes Embley lifted the ball over the keeper to make it 7-1 before completing her hat-trick from the penalty spot after she was fouled.

Brighouse rattled the cross bar twice in the closing stages before Greene added her third and Brighouse’s ninth when she fired home after Dobson’s pile-driver hit the woodwork.

After the game Rob Mitchell said: “It was a professional performance against a young Leeds side that never gave up.

“It was nice to see the girls gets some goals and some important minutes in their legs