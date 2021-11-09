Brighouse Town Women drawn at Derby County in cup
Brighouse Town Women will travel to Derby County in the last 16 of the FA Women's League Cup.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 9:48 am
Following their 3-1 win over Newcastle United last weekend, Town's reward is a trip to fellow National League Northern Premier side Derby on Sunday, December 5.
It will be a testing trip for Town against a County team currently riding high in third, just one point adrift of top spot, and Rob Mitchell's side will look to avenge the 3-2 defeat to Derby in their opening game of the season.