Brighouse Town Women face fixture pile-up after Farsley Celtic FA Cup tie postponed

Brighouse Town's Drew Greene. Pic: Munro Sports Photography

Town’s second round clash with Farsley Celtic last Sunday was postponed due to a frozen pitch and the rivals will try again this Sunday (1pm).

The rearranged fixture this weekend means that their FA Women’s National League Cup clash away at Derby County will also have to be rescheduled for a later date.

Because they’re still battling in three cups Brighouse have only played nine National League Northern Premier games all season, the joint lowest in the division.

Mitchell said: “I was gutted Sunday’s game against Farsley Celtic was called off.

“We’d done everything we could to get the game on, including bringing the kick-off forward because there was a problem with the floodlights, but we couldn’t do anything about the weather.”

Brighouse were last in league action on October 31 and it could be 2022 before they play in the league again.

“We’re due to play Leeds U21s in the next round of the West Riding County FA Women’s Cup on December 19 so it’s hard to see us playing in the league in December,” said Mitchell.

“We’re looking at the option of midweek games but we’re just waiting to get our floodlights fixed first,” he said.

After his team’s postponement he had been due to watch Brighouse U23s in action at Stockport but that was called off too so he diverted to watch the second half of Burnley’s 3-2 FA Cup win at Fylde.

“Sunday is all about football for me,” he said. “I like to watch as many games as I can but I’m worried about the number of league games we’ll have to play in the second half of the season.