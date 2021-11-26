Rob Mitchell

It will be his side’s first home game at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium in over a month and Mitchell said he hoped the magic of the cup would appeal to spectators.

It’s the fourth Sunday in a row that Brighouse have been in cup action and the manager said he was determined to stretch their winning run to four matches.

“A few people have said we’re the favourites because Farsley Celtic play two divisions below us but we know we have to be at it, if we want to progress,” he said.

“Derby County are the top of our league but they got knocked out by Stourbridge in the last round despite Stourbridge playing two divisions below them.

“I know the quality Farsley Celtic have got and they’ll be bang up for it so we’ll be taking nothing for granted otherwise there could be an upset on the cards.

“We want to progress as far as we can in all the cup competitions and Farsley Celtic are the team in our way so we’ll be fielding our best team with quality on the bench to bring on.”

Junior players at Brighouse will be able to bring their parents to Sunday’s game for free and Mitchell said he hoped that would attract a large crowd.

“It’s feels like so long since we played at home I’m hoping the girls remember the way,” he joked.

“I’ve got my fingers crossed that we get a good crowd because that will create a brilliant atmosphere for the girls to play in front of. There’s no WSL or Women’s Championship fixtures this weekend so get yourself down to the Yorkshire Payments Stadium this Sunday at 2pm.”