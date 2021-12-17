Brighouse Town Women introduce new girls football development centre
Brighouse Town Women will be running a new girls football development centre in the new year.
It will be for girls aged from six to 10 years-old, of all abilities, and will be hosted at Lightcliffe Academy.
The fun sessions will run between 5pm and 6pm on the 4G pitch every Monday from January 10.
Many girls have already signed up for the sessions that are also ideal for girls from any grassroots clubs who want to get an extra session in each week to develop and improve their skills.
Youngsters can benefit from the experience of Brighouse Town Women’s first team coach Rob Mitchell, who has an extensive knowledge of working in academies and in junior football.
The sessions are £25 per month and can be booked by emailing [email protected] or via the link on the club’s Twitter page @btafcwomen