Brighouse Town Women loanees hit target for Harrogate Town in win over South Shields

Watson and Havard both hit the target as Harrogate enjoyed a 5-2 win over South Shields in Sunday's match and Brighouse manager Rob Mitchell believes that the loan spells will be beneficial for his players.

He said: “It’s all about what’s in the best interests of the players and both Monique and Molly will benefit from getting regular playing time.

“It’s a dual signing so we have the option of bringing them back but I wouldn’t want to do that because getting minutes will benefit them more than sitting on the bench.”

He said he agreed to send the pair out on loan partly because of the form of reserve team striker Imogen Williams, who has been called into the first team squad on a permanent basis.

Mitchell said: “Imogen has been scoring goals for fun in the reserves and she’s done well for us when she’s played for the first team.