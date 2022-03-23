Brighouse Town Women move into top six with win at Derby

Brighouse celebrate Drew Greene's goal. Photo: Ray Spencer

Rob Mitchell made a number of changes to the starting line-up that beat Burnley 3-1 on Wednesday.

Captain Annabelle Cass returned from suspension to a midfield role which enabled Isobel Dean to continue at centre back after a series of impressive displays. Ella Hartley and Imogen Williams dropped to the bench.

Brighouse opened the scoring after just five minutes when Lucy Sowerby seized on a poor back pass to square to top scorer Leah Embley for her 24th goal of the season.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drew Greene. Photo: Ray Spencer

Derby almost equalised after Sophie Domingo went round goalkeeper Becky Flaherty but saw her goal-bound shot brilliantly cleared by the impressive Dean.

However the home team were level on 32 minutes when Ellie Gilliatt’s volley from a corner was only parried by Flaherty into the path of Amy Sims who hammered in from close range.

However the visitors immediately restored their lead within two minutes when Drew Greene’s cross was flicked home by Lucy Sowerby beyond goalkeeper Amy Burle.

On 42 minutes Brighouse were awarded a penalty following a foul on Sowerby but the striker blazed over from the spot in the last action of the first half.

The visitors didn’t have to wait long to go 3-1 up when Drew Greene scored on 50 minutes from the outside of the box with a delightful finish.

Derby threw caution to the wind in pursuit of a second goal but Brighouse’s defence remained resolute.

The closest they came to a second was when Precious Hamilton’s turn and shot on 71 minutes cannoned off the inside of the post and rolled agonisingly across the goal line.

Derby’s Ellie Gilliatt and Sowerby were booked in a frantic final 15 minutes but Brighouse were more than good value for the win.