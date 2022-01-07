Brighouse Town Women manager Rob Mitchell takes his side to Derby County in the League Cup this weekend.

His side head to Derby County, current leaders of the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division, in their last 16 League Cup clash.

It will be Brighouse’s first match since losing 1-0 to Championship side Sunderland in the FA Cup on December 12 and Mitchell said this players can’t wait to get going.

“It will be a tough game against a very good Derby County side but I don’t think there will be any easy games in the second half of the season,” he said.

“I think some of the teams towards the bottom of the table are in false positions so we have to be on it every game.

“Hull City have had a couple of players return while Loughborough Lightning may not have got the results they’ve wanted but they’ve put in some good performances.”

Brighouse currently sit in seventh position in the league but have several games in hand on most of the teams around them.

“Our target is a top six finish and I think we’re capable of it,” he said. “Derby will be a real good test for us because they beat us 3-2 in the opening game of the season but we’re a lot less naïve than we were then.

“We want to get as far as we can in the League Cup but we’ve had to win three games to get to the last 16 so it’s a tough competition with lots of quality sides left in.

“The following week we’re due to play Brayton Belles in the quarter final of the West Riding County FA Women’s Cup and we’re absolutely determined to defend that title.”

Brighouse’s first league match in nearly three months is set to take place on January 23 when they’re due to play Derby County again.