Brighouse Town Women secure first win as tier three team at Hull City

Cara Fields (right) in action for Brighouse

Town started the game brightly and probably should have been ahead as early as the third minute when Amy Woodruff went clean through only to drag her shot wide.

She did open the scoring on the 15th minute though, again latching on to a long ball before composing herself and finishing in at the near post.

Town made it 2-0 shortly after when a Kayleigh Bamforth cross was glanced in by Becky Gompertz.

It was 3-0 before the break, Woodruff again breaking clear to score after great work from Darcie Greene.

The second half started in much the same fashion, Town dominating and looking threatening on the attack. Leah Embley opened her account for the club after beating her marker; she cut inside and fired in to the bottom right hand corner to make it 4-0.

Ellie Dobson made it 5-0 after coming on as a substitute, latching on to a Danielle Whitham cross to complete the rout.

Town didn’t manage to hold on to the clean sheet, in the final minutes of the game they switched off and were punished by Ellir Tanser who managed to get on the end of a cross to make it 5-1.

In truth, Town could and maybe should have added several more given the amount of chances they created, but manager Rob Mitchell will be pleased his side got off the mark and can now build on the win for the upcoming games against Huddersfield and Middlesbrough.