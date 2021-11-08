Brighouse Town Women see-off Newcastle United in cup clash

Leah Embley. Picture: Ray Spencer

Premier Division side Town took the lead on 34 minutes when Ellie White slotted home but the Division One North high flyers fought back in the second half and forced an equaliser through Kacie Elson four minutes from time.

United still had time to create chances to win it in in the closing stages, striking the post following a dangerous cross into the box, before the tie went to extra time.

But Rob Mitchell's team were not to be denied and 11 minutes into extra time, Rosie Missen turned the ball into her own net to give Town the lead.