Brighouse Town Women sign Northern Ireland international goalkeeper from Huddersfield Town

Becky Flaherty, playing for Sheffield United in the FA Continental League match against Liverpool Women. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The 24 year-old was born in Aberdeen and played for her home town club before spells at Liverpool, Everton, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers. She made the switch to Huddersfield in July 2021.

Flaherty was capped at youth level by Scotland but switched to Northern Ireland at senior level and made her senior international debut in March 2019, starting in a 4-0 win over Kazakhstan in the Alanya Gold City Women's Cup.

She is a member of the Northern Ireland squad who reached a major tournament for the first time in their history when they booked a place in the 2022 Women’s European Championships with a play-off success against Ukraine. Flaherty has also been called-up by Northern Ireland for their FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifiers.