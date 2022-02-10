Brighouse Town Women sign players from Harrogate and Huddersfield Town ahead of Stoke City match

Football news

Last weekend's League Cup quarter-final match at home to Huddersfield Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and will now be played on Wednesday, February 16.

Before then, Rob Mitchell's team return to their National League Northern Premier campaign with a home game against Stoke City at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium on Sunday.

And Mitchell has been busy behind the scenes, signing forward Lucy Sowerby from Huddersfield Town and midfielder Bethanie Davies from Harrogate Town.

Davies will be familiar with the Brighouse Town set-up having previously played at the club before joining Leeds United and then moving to Harrogate in 2019.