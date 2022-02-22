Brighouse Town Women sharpen their cutting edge ahead of Huddersfield and Middlesbrough games

Ellie White, right, made a goal-scoring return for Brighouse last weekend. Picture: Ray Spencer

The experienced forward scored on her debut in last week’s 3-2 defeat against Stoke City and scored a hat-trick on Sunday in a hastily arranged friendly against Bolton Wanderers after their County Cup semi-final fell victim to the weather.

Ellie White also made a scoring return in her first appearance since being injured against Newcastle United in November.

Mitchell said it was essential to have a strong squad as his side face a fixture pile-up.

“I’m delighted to have brought Lucy [Sowerby] to the club,” he said. “She’s an experienced striker and it was nice to see her get on the scoresheet against Stoke City.

“Ellie White’s return mean we have a 17-strong squad and we need that because of injuries, work commitments, midweek games and suspensions

“It means we have competition in all areas and have the ability to change a game through our substitutes.

“We need a strong squad because we still have 11 league games to play as well as being involved in two cups.”

Mitchell said he was waiting to find out when Sunday’s postponed County Cup game against Altofts Ladies would be replayed.

“Everything is up in the air and the awful weather isn’t helping,” he admitted. “We’re hoping to play our National League Cup quarter-final with Huddersfield Town this week [Wednesday] at the third time of asking but that’s dependent on the weather.”

His side are due to return to National League Northern Premier action on Sunday with a visit to Middlesbrough and will be looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats against Loughborough Lightning and Stoke City.

Mitchell said: “It will be a really tough game. There are no easy games in this league and a lot of teams are in false positions. Loughborough have gone on a good run and they drew at high-flying Derby County on Sunday.”

The manager said he was delighted by the reaction of his players in Sunday’s last-minute friendly against Bolton Wanderers at Calderdale College.

“I wasn’t bothered by the result but rather the way we moved the ball and we did in probably the worst weather conditions I can remember playing a game in,” he said.