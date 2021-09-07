Brighouse Town Women thrash Middlesbrough to maintain bright start to the season

The first half saw Town miss two gilt edged chances when one-on-one with the keeper Rosie Todd, who was in fine form all afternoon. Danielle Whitham had a header cleared off the line as Town started really strongly but couldn’t find a way through.

The second half had seen the introduction of Amy Woodruff and the game sprang into life. It took the forward four minutes to open the scoring, capitalising on a mistake to finish off the post.

Middlesbrough were then reduced to 10 players for a push off the ball, this didn’t faze Boro who seemed to draw strength from this and began to fight back. They were rewarded when a penalty was awarded which was dispatched by Laura Robson.

Middlesbrough continued to push but it was Town who took the lead, Woodruff again broke free and smashed a shot in to the top corner.

She completed her hat-trick with another finish off the post before Leah Embley made it 4-1 from all of 40 yards as she fired into the unmarked goal.