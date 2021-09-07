Brighouse Town Women thrash Middlesbrough to maintain bright start to the season
Brighouse Town Women continued their bright start to the season with an emphatic 4-1 win against Middlesbrough.
The first half saw Town miss two gilt edged chances when one-on-one with the keeper Rosie Todd, who was in fine form all afternoon. Danielle Whitham had a header cleared off the line as Town started really strongly but couldn’t find a way through.
The second half had seen the introduction of Amy Woodruff and the game sprang into life. It took the forward four minutes to open the scoring, capitalising on a mistake to finish off the post.
Middlesbrough were then reduced to 10 players for a push off the ball, this didn’t faze Boro who seemed to draw strength from this and began to fight back. They were rewarded when a penalty was awarded which was dispatched by Laura Robson.
Middlesbrough continued to push but it was Town who took the lead, Woodruff again broke free and smashed a shot in to the top corner.
She completed her hat-trick with another finish off the post before Leah Embley made it 4-1 from all of 40 yards as she fired into the unmarked goal.
Another excellent result for Town who now sit on seven points from four games. Player of the match was captain Annabelle Cass who was immense throughout.