Brighouse win at Sheffield

Brighouse Town extended their unbeaten league run to seven games in the Evo-Stik NPL’s East division with an excellent 2-1 win away to Sheffield FC yesterday.

Vill Powell’s side, who have won four of those matches, remain fourth in the table but trail Pontefract Collieries and Tadcaster Albion only on goal difference.

They also moved closer to clear leaders Morpeth Town, who suffered a surprise 4-2 defeat at home to lowly Cleethorpes. Morpeth visit Brighouse next Saturday.

The fixture against Sheffield survived a 10.30 pitch inspection and there was further heavy rain during the game. However, Brighouse were good value for their success over hosts who had only five points fewer before kick-off.

The visitors fell behind after only three minutes, when Ash Grayson struck, but were on terms just four minutes later. Zeph Thomas flicked the ball on to Mohammed Ibrahim, who beat a defender and slotted the ball under keeper Adam Kelsey.

The home keeper, on loan from Scunthorpe, saved twice from Aaron Martin and also from Tom Haigh before Brighouse took the lead on 32 minutes. Great work from Adam Field paved the way for Martin’s shot, which skimmed off the wet surface and beat Kelsey via a post.

Brighouse were largely in control in the second half and Thomas (two) and Martin missed chances to extend the lead.