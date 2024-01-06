News you can trust since 1853
"Bringing in some new bodies and some energy will certainly help us" - Town working on deals for two new signings, says Millington

Town boss Chris Millington has told the Courier that a couple of new signings could be arriving at the club soon.
By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Jan 2024, 21:31 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 21:36 GMT
Speaking after Halifax's 3-0 defeat at Southend, the Halifax manager told the Courier that the club was working on deals for a new forward and a midfielder.

One would be a loan with a view to signing permanently and the other a permanent signing.

One of the players is from higher division, but has had loan experience in and around the level, says Millington, while the other is from a lower league.

Chris MillingtonChris Millington
"We're talking to a couple, so hopefully one progresses this week and maybe two," said the Town boss.

"I think Southend showed we need it, I think we need a bit of fresh impetus.

"Although I don't think we played particularly badly, we looked jaded and Southend's intensity magnified that a bit so bringing in some new bodies and some energy will certainly help us."

When asked if one or both players might be signed before Town's next game against Solihull, Millington said: "If everything goes to plan, yes, but until the ink's dried on the paper you just don't know."

