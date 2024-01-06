Town boss Chris Millington has told the Courier that a couple of new signings could be arriving at the club soon.

Speaking after Halifax's 3-0 defeat at Southend, the Halifax manager told the Courier that the club was working on deals for a new forward and a midfielder.

One would be a loan with a view to signing permanently and the other a permanent signing.

One of the players is from higher division, but has had loan experience in and around the level, says Millington, while the other is from a lower league.

"We're talking to a couple, so hopefully one progresses this week and maybe two," said the Town boss.

"I think Southend showed we need it, I think we need a bit of fresh impetus.

"Although I don't think we played particularly badly, we looked jaded and Southend's intensity magnified that a bit so bringing in some new bodies and some energy will certainly help us."

