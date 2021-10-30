Bromley 0-0 FC Halifax Town: "The lads deserve excellent credit for how they defended today," says Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

The hosts' top scorer Michael Cheek missed a second-half penalty in the game, but Town deserved their share of the spoils in what was an even contest.

"We stopped them doing what they're good at and they stopped us doing what we're good at," said Wild.

"I think we cancelled out both teams' ways of playing.

"It's a fair result. Both teams have tried to play, both teams have tried to play the way they play and there hasn't really been anything clear cut apart from the pen.

"We were happy to contain and wait for opportunities to come on the counter, and then when we got them low, try and keep them low.

"In the press this week they stated they were going to bully us on the set-pieces, but they certainly haven't done that today, so we're really pleased with that."

Wild had particular praise for his team's defensive display.

"I think for everybody's praise with us for how good we are with the football, that's seven clean sheets out of nine, one loss in 12," he said.

"So I think we deserve some credit for how we defend as much as how we play football. The lads deserve excellent credit for how they defended today."

Town got into some promising attacking positions in the game but lacked a final telling pass.

"Some days it's like that, but on the road you're trying to make sure you stay in football matches, and we've done that well today," Wild said.

"I'm really pleased with how we've dealt with their threat, we've nullified their threats and unfortunately we've not been able to get real threats of our own to see them off."

But the draw represents a good result for The Shaymen against a team in-form.

"They're flying they're taking points off everyone, they've won six out of their last seven games, so I think a point here is a really good result," Wild said.

"Any point on the road's a good point."

On the decision to award a penalty to Bromley, Wild said: "I don't know, there were too many bodies, the lads seemed to think it wasn't, but I couldn't see from where I was."

And on Cheek's miss, Wild said: "Michael always scores against us doesn't he, so we're over the moon he hasn't."

Town winger Jamie Allen was taken off injured just before half-time.

"He's rolled his ankle when he had a shot and it just got more painful," said Wild.

"His ankles aren't great on 3G anyway, and one roll and he's gone unfortunately."

Midfielder Luke Summerfield is progressing well with his injury.

"Luke's trained really well," said the Town boss, "we're going to try and get an in-house game for him this week to see how he goes through that and then we'll take it from there."

Wild says he has had no contact from Stockport over their managerial vacancy and that he is happy at Halifax.

"How can I not be happy with what's going on here at the moment?

"It's taken three hard years to get where we are hasn't it, it's been a long project here.

"No contact from Stockport and I'm really pleased with what's going off here."