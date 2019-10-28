Bromley 5-0 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 5-0 defeat at Bromley on Saturday.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Almost impossible to choose one from such a bad performance. Even the usually very consistent players such as Johnson and Duckworth were well below par today. Not one player could hold his head up after that showing.

Moan of the match - How we went from 0-0 at half time to putting in one of the worst second half performances I have ever seen from us. The defending, passing, discipline and concentration was dreadful in the second period.

Moan of the match - The marking from the several set pieces we conceded from was terrible and to not learn from it was amateurish. Also the amount of time we gave it away to them under no pressure was shocking.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Although Jamie Allen had a decent first half, and Michael Duckworth played OK, Josh Staunton was the standout performer. I lost count of the number of times he headed the ball away as Bromley gave us a lesson in how to get the ball into the danger area.

Moment of the match - The ball bounced up about four feet in front of Sam Johnson, but instead of catching it he chose to punch it away, an action which led to Bromley’s first goal. Shortly after, he stayed rooted to his line as a corner was headed into the net from about three yards. Sam’s decision making was lacking today; he is quite capable of controlling his area, and the sooner he realises it the better.

Moan of the match - No need to panic, but the obvious problems aren’t being addressed. Staunton may be doing well at centre half, but his strength is needed further up the pitch. The current midfield are far too defensive, and seem incapable of supporting the single front man. Either they need to start pulling their weight, or we need to get some players in who will.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - After a disastrous second half where the team conceded five goals, I’m going to decline to nominate anyone of this week’s award.

Moment of the match - The game was settled in the 53rd minute when Bromley scored the first goal. It was always going to be a difficult second half with the Shaymen playing into the wind and rain but the team never looked like scoring all afternoon regardless of the conditions.

Moan of the match - The team lacked spirit and discipline appearing to give up at 3-0 down. Bromley deserved their victory but it’s fair to say the Shaymen made it far too easy for the home side in the second half. Bromley are a good team but not that good.