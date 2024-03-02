News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Live

Bromley v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Bromley at Hayes Lane.
By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 13:15 GMT
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Bromley v FC Halifax Town LIVE

16:38 GMT

77

Just not happening for Town, not getting the ball anywhere near the danger zone enough

16:38 GMT

77

Just not happening for Town, not getting the ball anywhere near the danger zone enough

16:37 GMT

76

Good pressing by Bromley to force Town back to Sam Johnson

16:36 GMT

74

Shot by KTS blocked before Hoti fires over from range. Bromley won't mind Town shooting from there all day long

16:33 GMT

71

Onus very much on Town now to start creating and applying pressure but they're not really mustering either

16:29 GMT

68

Oluwabori gets into a good crossing position down the right but his cross is terrible, far too deep

16:28 GMT

66

Hoti's passing not up to standard so far, has passed straight out of play twice since coming on

16:27 GMT

65

Town not creating enough - Oluwabori had a shot blocked a couple of minutes ago but it's still too even a game, Halifax not getting on top in the match like they need to

16:25 GMT

64

Whitely shoots well over from inside the box going for a hat trick

16:23 GMT

61

George now playing right wing with Hoti in behind Harker

Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownBromleyNational League