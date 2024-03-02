Bromley v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Just not happening for Town, not getting the ball anywhere near the danger zone enough
Good pressing by Bromley to force Town back to Sam Johnson
Shot by KTS blocked before Hoti fires over from range. Bromley won't mind Town shooting from there all day long
Onus very much on Town now to start creating and applying pressure but they're not really mustering either
Oluwabori gets into a good crossing position down the right but his cross is terrible, far too deep
Hoti's passing not up to standard so far, has passed straight out of play twice since coming on
Town not creating enough - Oluwabori had a shot blocked a couple of minutes ago but it's still too even a game, Halifax not getting on top in the match like they need to
Whitely shoots well over from inside the box going for a hat trick
George now playing right wing with Hoti in behind Harker