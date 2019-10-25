Bromley v FC Halifax Town preview

The top two in the National League go head-to-head on Saturday when FC Halifax Town take on Bromley.

The two sides go into the clash in mixed form, with both winning only two of their previous five games.

Pete Wild's table-toppers are without a win in three after consecutive defeats to Harrogate and Boreham Wood and a draw with Chorley, all at The Shay.

The Shaymen have the best defensive record in the division, while no team has won more games in the league than them.

Bromley bounced back from losing three of their last four in the league by beating Aldershot 4-3 last time out in the FA Cup.

Neil Smith's side have only lost three games this season, and have scored in every match apart from the opening day of the campaign.

They didn't lose a game until their 3-1 defeat at Yeovil on September 28, their 14th game of the campaign, while no team has lost as few matches (three) as them.

Whoever wins on Saturday will be top of the National League, while a draw could pave the way for Yeovil to overtake them if they win at Chorley.

Pete Wild says winger Danny Williams and playmaker Cameron King (pictured) are rated as 50-50 for a return to action at Bromley on Saturday.

King missed Town's FA Cup defeat against Harrogate last Saturday due to illness, while Williams is recovering from an abductor strain.

Bromley midfielder Frankie Raymond is suspended for the game, in which striker Michael Cheek is the hosts' obvious threat, having scored 10 times already this season.

Follow all the action from Hayes Lane on Saturday afternoon on our live blog at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Boreham Wood v AFC Fylde

Bromley v FC Halifax Town

Chorley v Yeovil Town

Dagenham & Redbridge v Wrexham

Dover Athletic v Stockport County

Harrogate Town v Aldershot Town

Hartlepool United v Barnet

Maidenhead United v Solihull Moors

Sutton United v Ebbsfleet United

Torquay United v Barrow

Woking v Eastleigh

Chesterfield v Notts County