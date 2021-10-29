Bromley v FC Halifax Town preview

Venue: Hayes Lane

Date: Saturday, October 30

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Matthew Russell has shown 17 yellow cards and two red cards in his seven National League games this season, including sending off Grimsby’s Michee Efete in their defeat at Bromley earlier this season. Russell took charge of Hlifax 3-0 defeat at Dagenham and Redbridge in May.

Odds: Bromley win 21/10, draw 5/2, Halifax win 21/10

Season so far

Bromley: P12, W8, D2, L2, F26, A13

Halifax: P15, W9, D3, L3, F22, A11

Last five games

Bromley: Weymouth (h) W 3-0, Torquay (h) W 2-0, Hungerford (FAC a) W 2-1, Aldershot (a) W 3-2, Notts County (a) D 1-1

Halifax: Weymouth (h) W 2-0, Pontefract (FAC a) D 0-0, Pontefract (FAC h) W 1-0, Solihull (a) L 1-0, Dagenham and Redbridge (h) W 1-0

Scorers

Bromley: Michael Cheek (11), James Alabi (4), Corey Whitely (3), Chris Bush (2), Byron Webster, George Alexander, Billy Bingham, Marcus Sablier, Omar Sowunmi

Halifax: Billy Waters (8), Jordan Slew (4), Tom Bradbury (2), Matty Warburton (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Kian Spence, Jack Vale, Kieran Green

Manager: Andy Woodman replaced Neil Smith in the role at the end of March and guided Bromley into the play-offs at the end of last season, when they lost to eventual winners Hartlepool.

Last season: 7th in the National League.

One to watch: Michael Cheek scored home and away against Halifax last season and has only failed to score in two games so far this campaign.

Match facts: Only Kabongo Tshimanga has scored more goals in the National League this season than Bromley striker Michael Cheek (10), who has only failed to score in two of his 12 appearances this campaign.

Only Yeovil and Chesterfield have conceded fewer away goals in the National League than Halifax (6).

Only Boreham Wood and Wrexham have conceded fewer home goals in the division than Bromley (4).

Bromley have won seven of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Bromley have won their last four consecutive home games, conceding only once in the process.

Halifax haven’t scoreed in their last five-and-a-half hours of football away from home.

No team in the National League has conceded fewer goals this season than Halifax (11).

Last time they met: Goals from Michael Cheek and James Alabi helped Bromley to a 2-1 win at Halifax in April, with Neill Byrne getting one back for the home side.

Follow all the action from the game on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Woking v Altrincham

Dover v Stockport

Wrexham v Torquay

Bromley v Halifax

Boreham W v Southend

Grimsby v Notts Co

Eastleigh v Maidenhead

Solihull M v Yeovil

Weymouth v King’s Lynn

Dag & Red v Chesterfield