Chris Millington admits budget constraints mean there isn't much wriggle room left for adding more firepower to his squad.

The Shaymen have added more goals in recent weeks. netting 11 in their last six league games, after struggling to find the net regularly in the first couple of months of the season.

But Town were severely hampered by a lack of cutting edge in attack in their dismal FA Cup defeat to Marine, as well as in some disappointing league results.

The Town boss, though, has suggested the prospect of adding to his squad before their next match, at Maidenhead next Saturday, looks pretty slim.

Chris Millington

"We'll see, the money's very tight at the moment," he told the Courier.

"It's hugely dependent on what happens with the injury list.

"We've got expenditure going through the roof for injuries and medical assessments and interventions so that's going to materially affect what we've got to spend on new additions."

On whether there was any money left in the playing budget for a new striker, Millington said: "If somebody came up who I could guarantee was going to weigh in with goals and immediately hit the ground running, I'm sure the chairman would dip his hand in his pocket, but it would be a case of him dipping his hand in his pocket because there is no extra cash sloshing around the club.

"There's nothing available in the way of cash-flow to be able to fund that, so it's not something we can take a risk on.

"We'd have to be absolutely certain that any player coming in was going to hit the ground running and weigh in with a contribution from the word go."

Town are sixth in the National League, but could arguably be even higher had they been able to call upon a proven goalscorer.

"I'm really proud of the group of players we've got, they're absolutely 100 per cent what we're trying to achieve at the club and they're absolutely 100 per cent committed to trying to get us promoted," Millington said.

"There aren't may strikers in the National League who are going to come and give the shirt the work-rate and the pride it deserves and definitely contribute a hatful of goals.

"We always want to be better, we always want to be strengthening the squad, without a doubt, where we can financially and where we can from the perspective of knowing that we're bringing in quality - we'll always try and do that.