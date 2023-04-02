News you can trust since 1853
Businesses and sports clubs in Calderdale send their messages of congratulations to Shaymen on reaching Wembley

Businesses and sports clubs across Calderdale have sent their messages of congratulations to FC Halifax Town after The Shaymen reached the final of the FA Trophy.

By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 18:44 BST- 1 min read
Photo: FC Halifax Town
Town beat Altrincham on penalties yesterday (Saturday) to reach the final at Wembley on Sunday, May 21.

The Piece Hall tweeted: “RESULT! Our local footie team on the way to Wembley and their knees are not at all trembley (#SorryNotSorry)”

Halifax Panthers tweeted: “Massive Congratulations to @FCHTOnline who secured their place in the FA Trophy final on 21st May with a nail biting penalty win this afternoon”

The Grayston Unity tweeted: “Brilliant, just brilliant. Non football followers might not get it but a successful football team to a town should not be downplayed, it matters to a town’s pride & to those that follow through thick & lots of thin then days like this make it worthwhile.”

Holly Lynch MP tweeted: “Absolutely amazing!!!”

Brighouse Town tweeted: “Congratulations on the win from all at Brighouse Town FC. Enjoy Wembley”

