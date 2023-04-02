Businesses and sports clubs in Calderdale send their messages of congratulations to Shaymen on reaching Wembley

Photo: FC Halifax Town

Town beat Altrincham on penalties yesterday (Saturday) to reach the final at Wembley on Sunday, May 21.

The Piece Hall tweeted: “RESULT! Our local footie team on the way to Wembley and their knees are not at all trembley (#SorryNotSorry)”

Halifax Panthers tweeted: “Massive Congratulations to @FCHTOnline who secured their place in the FA Trophy final on 21st May with a nail biting penalty win this afternoon”

The Grayston Unity tweeted: “Brilliant, just brilliant. Non football followers might not get it but a successful football team to a town should not be downplayed, it matters to a town’s pride & to those that follow through thick & lots of thin then days like this make it worthwhile.”

Holly Lynch MP tweeted: “Absolutely amazing!!!”