Calder Valley Sunday League: High-flyers go head-to-head in Sunday Cup

It’s second v fourth in the West Riding Sunday Cup when FC Panda take on Linthwaite.

Linthwaite beat Panda 1-0 earlier this season in the league, but Panda have won four and drawn two since then so look in good shape to gain revenge in the standout clash of the round.

Elsewhere, Cock & Bottle will host East Leeds Celtic. The winners of the tie will likely find themselves facing the defending champions in HT Sports.

FC Hounds welcome Colton, Clifton Rangers travel to Overthorpe, Feathers host The Woodcock AFC and finally Hollins Holme receive a walkover into the next round over Keighley Crusaders.

Mirfield Town will travel to Birstall CC on Sunday in what has quickly become a must win game for both sides in the Calder Valley Sunday League Premier Division. Last season’s Heavy Woollen champions were well beaten last time out against Cock & Bottle, as their fragile defence surfaced once again.

Robert Evans managed to bag a hat-trick in that game, and they will need him to be on form again if they are to put away struggling Birstall CC. As for the home side, well they have lost all of their opening six league games, conceding 53 in the process.

The only game in Division One sees Wire Works travel to struggling Snowdon.

Other sides from the division will do battle in the West Riding Sunday Trophy. Thrum Hall will travel to West Yorkshire Falcons. Whilst two of the sides from the division will do battle again, Wellington Westgate host Cock of the North. Old Pond will be hoping to cause an upset as they head to Park FC. They’ll need forwards Jamie Clay and Kai Hallwood to take their chances if they’re going to progress.

Meanwhile, Lee Mount host AFC Undercliffe, Ryburn Valley travel to Beldon Oddies and Ravenswharfe face Throstle Nest United from the Bradford Sunday League. It’s another bottom of the table clash in Division Two as Inter Batley host Battyeford at Sands Lane in a must win for both sides.

Triangle will travel to league leaders Spen FC, who they only just faced three weeks ago at Savile Park. The result of that game suggests it was one of the leader’s toughest matches to date this season, but they got through it with a 1-0 win thanks to the winning goal from Jamil Sair. As for the other sides in the West Riding Sunday Trophy, Halifax Rangers host Pudsey Athletic, Clifton Rangers Athletic travel to Knaresborough to face K Town United, Barum Top face FC Scholes, Old Post Office battle Eccleshill Lane Ends and Clifton Rangers Reserves try to beat Bramley Amateurs without skipper Kieran Gallagher. Results - Premier Division: Cock & Bottle 8-4 Mirfield Town, Hollins Holme 4-2 Clifton Rangers. Division One: FC Panda Reserves 10-4 Thrum Hall, Ravenswharfe 1-2 Wire Works, Ryburn Valley 2-7 Lee Mount, Snowdon 0-8 Park FC, Woodhouse 3-2 Wellington Westgate. Division Two: Clifton Rangers Reserves 9-5 Clifton Rangers Athletic, Halifax Rangers 7-2 Barum Top, Sands Lane 2-3 Old Pond. Fixtures - Premier Division: Birstall CC v Mirfield Town. Division One: Snowdon v Wire Works. Division Two: Inter Batley v Battyeford, Spen FC v Triangle.