News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Calderdale Council 'in discussions' with FC Halifax Town over recognition for Wembley triumph

Calderdale Council say they are “in discussions” with FC Halifax Town about some form of official recognition for the FA Trophy in at Wembley.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th May 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read

The Shaymen beat Gateshead 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday, May 21 to win the FA Trophy for the second time.

And the Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, says talks are taking place about how the council can recognise the achivement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re delighted for FC Halifax Town following their victory in the FA Trophy,” said Coun Scullion.

FC Halifax Town v Gateshead, FA Trophy Final at Wembley StadiumFC Halifax Town v Gateshead, FA Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium
FC Halifax Town v Gateshead, FA Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium
Most Popular

"We are keen to be able to recognise this fantastic achievement with a celebration of local pride.

"We’re in discussions with the football club and will share more information soon.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane ScullionThe Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion
The Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion
Related topics:FC Halifax TownCalderdale CouncilFA TrophyWembleyGateshead