Calderdale Council 'in discussions' with FC Halifax Town over recognition for Wembley triumph
Calderdale Council say they are “in discussions” with FC Halifax Town about some form of official recognition for the FA Trophy in at Wembley.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th May 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
The Shaymen beat Gateshead 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday, May 21 to win the FA Trophy for the second time.
And the Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, says talks are taking place about how the council can recognise the achivement.
“We’re delighted for FC Halifax Town following their victory in the FA Trophy,” said Coun Scullion.
"We are keen to be able to recognise this fantastic achievement with a celebration of local pride.
"We’re in discussions with the football club and will share more information soon.”