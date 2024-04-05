Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes after another FC Halifax Town match had to be postponed on Easter Monday, with the home game against York City going ahead 24 hours later.

The Shaymen have had eight home matches postponed this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC Halifax Town branded the surface the worst pitch in the top five divisions of English football in their programme notes for Tuesday night’s game and said the pitch was not fit for purpose and the situation could not go on any longer.

The Shay

Halifax have a packed end to the season due to their postponements, with home games against Oldham and Ebbsfleet being played in the last two midweek slots of the campaign.

They are due to have three consecutive home fixtures, starting with the visit of Oldham on Wednesday, April 10, but Halifax Panthers are at home before that, on Sunday, and there is some rain forecast on the days in-between.

Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Services, Ian Day, said: “We understand the frustration and disappointment caused by the recent postponements at the Shay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We continue to do all we can between each football and rugby fixture to treat the pitch and try and prepare the surface for the next game.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the ground staff, the heavy and persistent rain this winter has caused ongoing issues.

“As always, we will be looking at carrying out more intensive improvements to the pitch during the summer break in the fixture calendar.