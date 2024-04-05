Calderdale Council planning more "intensive improvements" to the Shay pitch during this summer following several postponements
and live on Freeview channel 276
It comes after another FC Halifax Town match had to be postponed on Easter Monday, with the home game against York City going ahead 24 hours later.
The Shaymen have had eight home matches postponed this season.
FC Halifax Town branded the surface the worst pitch in the top five divisions of English football in their programme notes for Tuesday night’s game and said the pitch was not fit for purpose and the situation could not go on any longer.
Halifax have a packed end to the season due to their postponements, with home games against Oldham and Ebbsfleet being played in the last two midweek slots of the campaign.
They are due to have three consecutive home fixtures, starting with the visit of Oldham on Wednesday, April 10, but Halifax Panthers are at home before that, on Sunday, and there is some rain forecast on the days in-between.
Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Services, Ian Day, said: “We understand the frustration and disappointment caused by the recent postponements at the Shay.
"We continue to do all we can between each football and rugby fixture to treat the pitch and try and prepare the surface for the next game.
"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the ground staff, the heavy and persistent rain this winter has caused ongoing issues.
“As always, we will be looking at carrying out more intensive improvements to the pitch during the summer break in the fixture calendar.
"We are still considering options for this year’s pitch maintenance, and we continue to explore longer-term options with the clubs.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.