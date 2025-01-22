Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale Council says they have sought an up-to-date valuation of The Shay as the future of the stadium potentially nears a resolution.

The council is set to consider the two proposals on the table for the future of The Shay at a cabinet meeting on Monday, March 17, with Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy and a group of Halifax Town supporters behind the contrasting plans.

The working party group would like to see a not-for-profit trust run The Shay, while Mr Davy wants to buy the ground and move the Giants in to play there while a new home for them is built.

Mr Davy’s proposals include offering to sell the stadium to FC Halifax Town and/or Halifax Panthers when the Giants leave, but this has led many supporters to question what would happen if the clubs couldn’t afford this and the ground ended up in the hands of a third-party.

When asked by the Courier whether Calderdale Council could reassure fans that whoever buys the stadium, a guarantee would be given that both clubs continued to play there, a council spokesperson said: “The council has received two expressions of interest in operating the Shay – one from Ken Davy, owner of Huddersfield Giants rugby league club, and one from a group of FC Halifax Town supporters.

"Cabinet members will consider these proposals at their meeting on Monday, March 17.

"Both proposals will need to demonstrate commitment to ensuring access to the two professional sports clubs in any future lease agreements that are put in place.

"Discussions are continuing between the council, the clubs and all the affected parties.”

The council said there was “no explicit decision” when it announced their intention to dispose of The Shay a year ago about whether this should be by long-term lease or sale, and said that “all options will be considered”.

The council also confirmed it has sought an up-to-date valuation of the Shay and that any possible purchase “would involve negotiation, taking into account factors such as any proposed capital investment at the stadium”.

However, the council didn’t respond directly to the question of what their valuation of the stadium was.

On any other interested parties wanting to potentially counter what is decided by the cabinet meeting in March, the council spokesperson said: “The Shay has been registered as an Asset of Community Value, giving community groups the chance to express interest in acquiring the site.

"Once cabinet members have decided on an option for the future of the Shay at their meeting in March, there will be a period where community organisations can express interest in acquiring the stadium, with time to develop a business case that the council would need to consider.”

And on any timescales for when the future of The Shay will handed over to whoever will run it in future, the council spokesperson said: “When cabinet has chosen a preferred proposal, the council will develop timescales in partnership with the relevant parties.”