Calderdale From Above: 16 beautiful pictures of cherry blossom trees blooming across the borough

By Tom Scargill
Published 27th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
In the latest part of our Calderdale From Above series, we take a look at some of the beautiful cherry blossom trees in full bloom across the borough.

Thanks to photographer Mark Sykes, we’ve been treated to some fantastic aerial photos of Calderdale, and the latest article looks at the beautiful nature the borough has to offer.

The blooming season for cherry blossom trees varies depending on the variety, but it generally occurs in late March and April.

Halifax Minster

Halifax Minster Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

George Street, Halifax

George Street, Halifax Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge

Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge

Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

