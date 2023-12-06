Town winger Angelo Cappello could be in contention for a return to action in Saturday's FA Trophy tie against Altrincham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Capello has been out of action with a hamstring injury sustained in the 2-0 win at Ebbsfleet on October 7 and was initially thought to be out until the New Year.

But Halifax boss Chris Millington says Cappello is ahead of schedule and has been training well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Credit to Aaron (Scholes, physio) and the team in the medical department, who've got him back ahead of schedule," Millington said.

Angelo Cappello

"Whether or not Saturday might be just that one game too early we'll see but we'll be pushing him this week to see if we can get him available maybe for the bench for Saturday.

"If not then the following Saturday I'm confident he'll be around it."

Defender Festus Arthur, who is yet to feature this season, has taken part in some full contact parts of training as his recovery from an Achilles injury continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's such a serious injury that we've got to be really careful about when we expose him to competitive minutes," Millington said.

"So it'll be a long period of building him up before he gets exposed to competitive minutes.

"He's certainly ahead of schedule, we were talking February time as him being back available (originally) but I'd hope it'll be closer to the turn of the New Year that we see him back available."

On midfielder Florent Hoti, the Town boss said: "Still very early days for Flo. He'll be involved in some non-contact training this week but it's early days for him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millington said it's also early days still for midfielder Jack Evans, who has had an operation on his ankle injury.

"From the date of the op they were talking 10 to 12 weeks and like I've gone public on saying previously, my belief is he's one of the type of lads who'll probably be ahead of schedule as opposed to behind, but still very early days," Millington said.