Angelo Cappello's goal saw FC Halifax Town recover from back-to-back defeats as they beat Woking 1-0 at The Shay.

Town have played much better than this and lost this season - their last two games for example - but at least had three points to show for it this time round.

The Shaymen kept their first home clean sheet of the season, and it's a good job they did, as they rarely looked like adding to Cappello's goal, and relied on a hard-working and disciplined defensive display for the win.

Cappollo, one of four to come in for Town as well as Jack Jenkins, Adam Adetoro and Tom Pugh, got Town off to a great start when he cut in on his right foot after a lovely bit of skill and found the corner with a low shot.

Back in the side and back with a goal.

Either side of that, Woking forwards Jack Stretton and Deon Moore had brought saves from Sam Johnson in an even contest.

Town didn't build on their lead or control the contest like they might have wanted though, with Woking seeing at least as much of the ball as their hosts.

It was competitive but not compelling, with neither side really showing enough guile or finesse to overly concern the other.

There was a lovely cross field pass by Adam Senior to Billy Waters half an hour in before Flo Hoti fired just over from 25 yards.

But that was against the grain in what was a slow burner of a game.

It felt like Town were playing around or over Woking rather than through them, missing the midfield combination of Jack Evans and Scott High.

Jenkins and Pugh both produced the odd incisive pass, but weren't particularly standing out in a congested middle third.

The Shaymen hadn't produced any real spell of dominance by half-time; Cappello and Jamie Cooke had some bright moments, but it was never anything other than a slender lead.

That remained the case after the break, with no real improvement from Halifax, who were playing too many long balls and continuing to sit too deep.

As always, there was no shortage of effort but it was disjointed and pretty underwhelming.

The saving grace for Town was Woking's lack of quality: the hosts had defended well but hadn't really been stretched.

There were encouraging signs for the visitors though as the second-half went on, with more chances gradually being created and Halifax being forced into more desperate defending.

A Woking equaliser looked on the Cards.

Two weeks on, another 1-0 lead at home was under threat of being wiped out.

Late efforts by Waters and Andrew Oluwabori were massively against the run of play as Town dug deep and sat deep, but saw it out.

Halifax: Johnson, Adetoro (Oluwabori 85), Smith, Cummings, Senior, Pugh, Jenkins (Bray 67), Cappello (George 75), Hoti, Cooke, Waters. Subs not used: Ford, Sinfield, Emmerson.

Scorer: Cappello (14)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 3

Woking: Jaaskelainen, Kelly-Evans (Ward 50), Dyche, Odusina, Chicksen, Moss, Andrews, Gorman, Beautyman (Leahy 62), Stretton (Judge 77), Moore (Walker 62). Subs not used: Webber, Harries, Akinola.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 4

Referee: Garreth Rhodes

Attendance: 1,546 (82 away)

Town man of the match: His first game back in nearly two months and he capped a good performance with a really good goal. I'll give it to Angelo Cappello.